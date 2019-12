KUALA LUMPUR: Prominent activist Siti Kassim has extended an invitation to politicians to attend the National Jawi Congress slated for Sunday.

She said this would give them, especially those in government positions, an opportunity to listen to the views of Malaysians on the Jawi issue.

Rather than make comments on the issue and possibly creating disunity among the people, politicians should go down to the ground to learn more about their sentiments, she told a press conference today.

“They should come to (this Sunday’s) congress and listen to us,” she added in response to a statement by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that such a congress could lead to chaos.

Last week, the prime minister warned that Malay groups would react “in a very Malay” way, including calling for the closure of Chinese vernacular schools.

However, she felt that Mahathir could have been “wrongly advised” on the issue.

Gabungan Seni Khat Action Group (Sekat), the main organiser of the congress, said an invitation would be extended to Education Minister Maszlee Malik to attend the event.

Sekat national secretary Arun Dorasamy said if Maszlee wanted to know the reasons some people were opposed to the introduction of Jawi at school, he should be present at the event.

“I’m very sure this congress will be very academical to him. And he will also get the real sentiment of all Malaysians, not by race segregation,” he said.