KUALA LUMPUR: A popular TV comedian, who had in the past been arrested by police for drug abuse, ran afoul of the law again on Tuesday.

The man was arrested with two others following an altercation at the lobby of a hotel in Taman Maluri, Cheras. All three tested positive for drug abuse.

Cheras police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said police patrolmen went to the scene on being alerted of the incident which involved the 41-year-old comedian, a 35-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman.

He said a urine test on the comedian turned up positive for ganja abuse, while the others were found to have consumed amphetamines.

Mohamed Mokhsein said police also recovered a packet containing a small amount of methamphetamine on the woman.

He said the comedian was freed on Wednesday after spending a day in remand, while the other two suspects remained in custody under a three-day remand order. It is learnt that all three have multiple previous records for drug-related offences.