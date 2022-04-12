Comedian Tauke Jambu, 4 others charged with drug possession

KUALA LUMPUR: Comedian Zamatul Amri Zakaria or popularly known as Tauke Jambu and four others were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with possession of ketamine.

However, Zamatul Amri, 46; Muhamad Azman Johar, 28, Brandon Cheong Kai Szern, 25, and two women, Salimah Nasuha Gusti Hassan, 29, and Lee Kim Yoon, 44, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin.

They were charged with jointly possessing the ketamine drug with a net weight of 0.37 grammes at 15-01 Menara Up, Jalan Puchong here at 2.40 am on April 10.

The charge was framed under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which is punishable under Section 12 (3) of the same Act read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code that carries a fine of up to RM100,000 or a jail term of up to five years or both if convicted.

The prosecuting officer ASP Nom Phot Prackdit urged the court to set bail at RM4,000 with one surety for each of the accused.

Zamatul Amri, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lower bail as he said his income was affected and that this was his first offence.

The other four accused also pleaded for lower bail.

The court set bail at RM3,700 with one surety for each of the accused and fixed June 9 for mention. — Bernama