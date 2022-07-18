Comedy club fiasco woman and partner raise bail

PETALING JAYA: The couple accused of insulting Islam have managed to raise enough money to secure their combined bail of RM40,000, The Vibes reports.

According to the duo’s lawyer, R. Sivaraj, the target amount was reached this morning.

On Friday, Sivaraj announced that rights group Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) would be helping Siti Nuramira (pix) and her partner, Alexander Navin Vijayachandran, to raise the necessary funds for their bail via crowdfunding using LFL’s bank account.

Siti Nuramira pleaded not guilty to a charge under Section 298A of the Penal Code for causing disharmony among the Muslim community during her performance at the Crackhouse Comedy Club in Taman Tun Dr Ismail on June 4.

Sessions court judge Siti Aminah Ghazali granted Siti Nuramira bail of RM20,000 in one surety and also warned her not to comment on the case.

On the same day, Navin, 38, pleaded not guilty to two counts of uploading insulting content on social media.

On the first count, Navin was accused of sharing a posting on his Instagram account on June 5 with the intention to insult other people.

The second charge said he allegedly shared content via his YouTube account on June 16 with the intention of insulting others.

Sessions court judge Azrul Darus allowed Navin bail of RM20,000 in one surety and fixed Sept 1 for case mention.