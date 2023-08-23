Comedy Club owners withdraw legal action against DBKL

KUALA LUMPUR: The two owners of the Crackhouse Comedy Club today withdrew their application to challenge the action of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in revoking the club business licence and banning the duo from starting any business in the city permanently.

Lawyer M. Pravin, representing Mohamad Rizal Johan Van Geyzel (pix) and Shankar R Santhiram, informed High Court Judge Datuk Amarjeet Singh that his clients did not intend to proceed with the judicial review application because DBKL only revoked the licence of the comedy club rather than impose a blacklist on the duo from registering their businesses in Kuala Lumpur.

“DBKL in its affidavit-in-reply confirmed that they (Mohamad Rizal, Shankar) have never been blacklisted from registering their business in Kuala Lumpur.

“Therefore, we withdraw this judicial review application without any cost,” he said at today’s proceedings set for the hearing of the judicial review application which was also attended by lawyer Khalisa Badrul Amini who represented DBKL and former Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah as respondents.

Judge Amarjeet allowed Mohamad Rizal and Shankar to withdraw the judicial review application without any costs.

On May 23, the High Court granted leave to the duo to initiate judicial review proceedings against DBKL.

Mohamad Rizal and Shankar filed the judicial review application on Nov 24, last year, among other things, seeking a declaration that the decision to revoke the business licence of the comedy club and ban them from registering any business in Kuala Lumpur for life was unconstitutional. -Bernama