Comfort for cancer patient caregivers

PETALING JAYA: Having to cope with a life-threatening disease like cancer is bad enough. But just as bad is living with the knowledge that the patient’s family members and caretakers are suffering as well.

Cancer treatment is extremely expensive. Some patients spend days, weeks or months in a hospital or need to commute to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Putrajaya for treatment.

This can be a burden, especially for those who live far away or in another state. However, one individual has come forward to help those seeking treatment at NCI.

It started when a homeowner donated her apartment in Putrajaya to philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng, better known as Uncle Kentang. The apartment is known as Rumah RM1 and is now rented out to families and cancer patients in need of a home while they or their loved ones are getting treated at NCI.

“Since we first received the keys to the home about three years ago, it has been put to good use and many people have come through its doors,” Kuan told theSun.

He said he has volunteers who help to manage the home and schedule residents to live there temporarily.

“The unit has never been vacant since it opened, and rooms are occupied by different families. However, since the pandemic started, we only allow one family at a time. Despite this, we continue to welcome residents at a rental of just RM1 a day,” he said.

A volunteer at Rumah RM1, who wished to be known only as Bibi Aishah, said the longest staying resident was a cancer patient who needed 31 cycles of radiotherapy.

“The patient needed therapy but was not warded at the hospital, so he had to stay with us for more than two months,” she said.

Other residents include repeat patients who require treatment, or family members who are mostly from out of state.

As for utility bills, Bibi Aishah said they were paid by Kuan and his Uncle Kentang team. She estimated the bills to be about RM400 during full occupancy.

“All rooms are air-conditioned. The house is also equipped with a refrigerator, a television and microwave oven,” she said.

The Rumah RM1 transit home is a temporary abode that was specially set up for B40 patients and those from underprivileged families.

The home, located at Apartment Pudina, Precinct 17 in Putrajaya, has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, living room, dining hall, laundry room and a veranda.

The living room and each bedroom are equipped with air conditioners, a stand fan and a bed as well as prayer and bath amenities.

All rooms can accommodate up to four people. Rooms one and two have queen-sized beds and two double-decker beds, while room three has two double-decker beds. Room four is reserved for storage.

For reservations, the public can contact Kuan at 012-273 2148 or Bibi Aishah at 019-777 9900. Kuan and his Uncle Kentang team are also calling on the public to donate to the home.

He urges businesses and corporations to contact his team at 018-268 3999 to get more details on other causes they are working on.

“We have RM1 hotels, RM1 ambulance, RM1 car rental and help with essential food items and education fees or equipment too, depending on the cases and our ability to afford it, so donations from corporations will be helpful,” he said.