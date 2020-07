FOR most people, travelling abroad means taking in the scenery, sampling the local fare and perhaps enjoying the nightlife.

But Arif Rafhan Othman came away with a total different experience. Over two decades ago, at the age of 21, he joined his friends for a trip across South-East Asia.

Bright-eyed and innocent, they took the well-beaten path in various cities across the region, but did veer off into the less-travelled road on occasions.

It was during some of these moments that they saw things that shocked them, Arif, now 43, recalled.

As an illustrator, he had saved up some money working behind the computer, mostly on coding. Back then, all he and his friends knew about the rest of the world was what they could find in books.

Most likely fuelled by those images of exotic places and fair maidens, they just wanted to explore the world.

They were, therefore, unprepared for a glue-sniffing boy with skin lesions grabbing Arif’s friend’s leg at their stop in Bangkok.

As if the experience was not shocking enough, they were advised by the locals against giving the boy any money.

“They were just teenagers but we were told that they would just spend the money on drugs,” he told theSun yesterday.

They were in for another shock in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.

The kingdom was still trying to rebuild itself after emerging from a lengthy war to free themselves from occupation by neighbouring Vietnam two decades earlier. As expected, poverty was still widespread.

The group of young men were given pamphlets informing them that sex with children was illegal.

“We were surprised. We thought it was strange that they would give us such advice,” Arif said.

But soon enough, they learned why there was a need for such warning. One day, when they were having dinner, a girl, aged about nine, approached them to sell some flowers.

“She was overly friendly but we brushed her off,” Arif said.

They later saw her with an elderly man. She was sitting on his lap and they were tickling one another, a scene more sexual than innocent.

In another scene, as they were walking back to their dormitories, they heard a pair of schoolgirls talking.

“They looked about nine or 10 years old, and they were waiting under a lamppost, obviously for customers. My stomach churned. I finally understood why the need for the pamphlet.”

Just over two decades on, Arif, now a father of three, decided to pen the scenes from that trip into a comic book.

Titled Reality Bitchslap, it is in English and is published by Epigram Books.

The book is mostly about the group’s reaction to awkward moments, such as the time they tried something the locals called “Happy Pizza” that, unknown to them, was laced with marijuana.

Despite the experience, Arif said the time spent was invaluable.

“After all, poverty and vice is also common on our shores,” he pointed out.

His 12-year-old daughter Mya Elisha refers to him as “Dufus” for the hilarious-yet-serious tone of the situation he faced.

But Arif is quick to point out that it is not enough to just read travel books.

“Travel broadens the mind. It is not enough to gloss over it in a book. It is equally important to explore different cultures.”