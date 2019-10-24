Comic book: Police to seek assistance of historians to verify facts

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will seek the assistance of history experts to verify facts in a comic book allegedly published as propaganda.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation director Datuk Huzir Mohamed told a media conference here today that a few historians have been identified to assist the police investigation into the matter.

Until today, he said, the police have received 46 reports in connection with the publication and distribution of the comic book, with the title Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for Win Winism.

He said the police have called in five individuals to record their statements, including former DAP member Dr Hew Kuan Yau, the artist of the comic book, known as “Tomato”, and two individuals from the comic printing company in Shah Alam.

We have also sent a request to the Home Affairs Ministry and the National Library for their assistance in connection with the publication permit and the comic title, he added.

Last Oct 18, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said a preliminary report by the ministry’s security department found that something was wrong with the comic and that it was appropriate for stern action to be taken against those who published and distributed the comic.

Recently, the media reported that the comic book was believed to have been distributed to National Type schools in the country.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department principal assistant director (Prosecution and Law Division) SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, when contacted, confirmed that the police had completed recorded the statements of four individuals who were called up in connection with the investigation on the comic book.

Prior to this, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador was reported to have said that the police had recorded the statement of the comic book artist last Friday. — Bernama