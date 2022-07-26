Commercial crime cases involving losses of RM46.9m recorded: Police

KOTA BHARU: A total of 2,271 commercial crime cases were recorded in Kelantan involving losses amounting to RM46.9 million from 2020 to June this year.

State acting police chief Datuk Muhammad Zaki Harun said of the total, 1,995 cases or 87.8 per cent involved online fraud.

He added Macau scam syndicate recorded 110 cases with RM3.83 million losses from January to June 30 this year.

“Other cases frequently reported this year are e-commerce scams (RM663,000), online investment (RM1.23 million), non-existent loans (RM413,000) and online part-time job fraud (RM1.05 million).

“Police also received reports on parcel or love scam (RM348,000), impersonating a contact on social media to borrow money (RM34,300) and lucky draw scam (RM47,100),” he told reporters at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Anti-Scam Campaign 2022 last night.

Muhamad Zaki said the campaign, themed ‘Let’s Fight Scammers Together’ will share prevention tips and the latest modus operandi used by scammers to increase community awareness and avoid the risk of being cheated. - Bernama