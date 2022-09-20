Commercial crime cases on the rise in Pahang

KUANTAN: Commercial crime cases continued to increase in Pahang when 1,410 cases were recorded from January to August this year, compared to 1,141 cases during the same period last year.

Pahang Deputy Police Chief Datuk Abdul Razak Mohd Yusoff said fraud cases were the main contributor to the increase, with 1,334 investigation papers opened involving more than RM33 million in losses, compared to 1,050 cases with over RM35 million losses for the same period last year.

“However, 154 arrests were made in the Special Mule Operation involving commercial crime cases in July, surpassing the target of 150 arrests set by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK).

“The Pahang JSJK had also succeeded in surpassing the 40 per cent rate set for cases charged in court when it recorded 47.38 per cent,” he said in his speech at the Pahang Contingent Police Headquarters monthly assembly here today.

Meanwhile, statistics from the Criminal Investigation Department showed that 1,289 cases had been opened, down 5.91 per cent from 1,370 cases in the same period last year.

Abdul Razak said there was also an increase in traffic cases with 14,674 cases recorded so far this year compared to 9,013 cases last year, involving a total of 250 fatal accidents with 294 deaths compared to 181 cases with 195 deaths in 2021. - Bernama