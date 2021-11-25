Commercial crime cases still on the rise in Perak

IPOH: Commercial crime cases in Perak from early this year until Nov 21 continued to show an upward trend, with 1,813 cases recorded compared to 1,748 for the same period last year.

Perak Police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the total amount lost also rose to more than RM58 million compared to RM37 million in 2020.

“We managed to nab a total of 1,123 individuals last year while 1,112 people are suspected to be involved this year,” he told a media conference on High Policing Profile (HPP) programme in conjunction with the Commercial Crime Prevention Campaign 2021 at a shopping mall here today.

He said the most common type of commercial crime involved online activities, including fraudulent buying and selling of goods, non-existent loans, investment scams, Macau Scam, African Scam and Business Email Compromise (BEC).

According to him, of the total number of commercial crime cases reported this year, 1,057 involved online crimes with losses amounting to more than RM25 million and the arrest of 682 people.

“Last year, a total of 1,117 online cases were reported for the same period, with losses amounting to more than RM24 million and the arrest of 673 people.

On another matter, Mior Faridalathrash said there was no need for police to open an investigation paper on missing person in the case of the daughter of kindergarten teacher Indira Gandhi and her former husband 12 years ago.

He said investigation into the case had been carried out and police were still continuing efforts to trace her former husband and her child, who have been reported missing.

She was reported to have asked for the case to be reclassified as a missing persons case following police’s failure to locate her daughter’s whereabouts since 2010.

Indira had previously lodged two police reports in September 2019 and April 2020 in Putrajaya for it to be reclassified as a missing persons case. — Bernama