Commercial crime shows increasing trend this year - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Commercial crime has shown an increasing trend, with 30,992 cases and losses amounting to RM1.6 billion recorded in the first nine months of this year alone.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said fraud-related cases recorded the highest losses at RM1.24 billion followed by breach of trust (RM310.18 million) and cybercrimes (RM31.14 million) between January and September this year.

In the same period, Ramli said online scams recorded 19,220 cases with losses of RM687.6 million, and the highest loss involved non-existent investments at RM277.2 million.

“Due to the current economic issues, the number of commercial crime cases this year may surpass the 31,388 cases recorded in 2021,” he told a media conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre here today.

As such, he said members of the public are advised to be careful before making any investment, especially those that promise lucrative returns.

“Bank slips that are claimed as investment dividend payments can also be forged, so people need to be careful, check with the authorities first before investing to find out whether such an investment exists or not, is valid or not,” he added.

Earlier, Ramli flagged off 65 participants of the CCID 2023 Anti-Scam Kapcai Ride convoy to Cameron Highlands, Pahang, aimed at enhancing public awareness about the dangers of online scams and frauds. - Bernama