Commercial crimes in Pahang on the rise

KUANTAN: Pahang recorded a total of 845 commercial criminal cases as of June this year, up from 642 cases in the same period last year, said Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof.

However, Mohd Wazir said the total losses recorded this year was RM18.01 million, down from RM21.7 million reported last year.

He said the highest number of commercial crime cases reported involved scams namely 589 cases last year involving losses of RM20 million and 773 cases this year, with RM15.3 million in losses.

“Besides that, cases related to criminal breach of trust (CBT), cyber-crime, forgery and the Moneylenders Act (Ah Long) also indicated an increase this year,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Wazir said CBT cases recorded losses as high as RM1.21 million this year, while Ah Long related cases recorded RM297,000 in losses.

He said Kuantan reported the highest number of commercial criminal cases involving RM8.1 million in losses, followed by Bentong (RM4.6 million), Temerloh (RM1.4 million), Raub (RM702,179), Cameron Highlands (RM558,693) and Rompin (RM570,352).

According to Mohd Wazir, two reports regarding counterfeit money were lodged this year compared to three in the same period last year.

“We hope the public will be more careful so as not to fall victim to commercial fraud, especially the Macau scam and love scam syndicates.

“Do not easily share your personal banking information even when contacted by individuals claiming to be representatives from banks, the Inland Revenue Board or police officers,” he said, adding that the public should check with their respective banks or refer to the nearest police stations for advice if they received such calls. — Bernama