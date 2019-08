PETALING JAYA: It’s all systems go for waste separation. A total of 485 enforcement officers will be inspecting industrial commercial and institutional (ICI) premises from this month to ensure compliance with proper waste management requirements.

Under the first phase of the enforcement effort, ICI premises in the states of Johor, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Kedah and Perlis as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, will be covered.

The inspection will be carried out by personnel from Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp).

Its chief executive officer Ismail Mokhtar said those who failed to comply with the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management (Licensing) (Undertaking or Provision of Collection Services for Commercial, Industrial and Institutional Solid Waste) Regulations 2018 will be given a reminder on the importance of the separation of solid wastes.

Under the regulation, it is mandatory to separate ICI wastes into four categories — residual solid waste, recyclable solid waste, garden solid waste and bulky solid waste.

Under the second phase of the enforcement, which begins in March next year, any party that fails to comply with the regulation will be liable to a compound not exceeding RM5,000 or a fine not exceeding RM10,000 upon conviction.

“The regulation clearly underlines duties and responsibilities of ICI waste generators on separation, handling and storage of solid waste. Appointing a licensed waste collector to collect waste from time to time is also the responsibility of ICIs,“ he told theSun.

Ismail said the regulations were important to ensure that ICIs embarked on best practices in solid waste management, which is to reduce the amount of solid waste disposed of in landfills and at the same time, prevent illegal dumping.

Ismail said that organisations and people from informal sectors, such as neighbourhood recycling men and those who collect old newspapers and other recyclable materials, must register with the ministry.

“The processing fee for an application for the (informal sector) licence is RM100 and the licence fee is RM200 annually,“ he said.