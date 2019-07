KUALA LUMPUR: A commissioner for oaths has denied signing off two politicians’ statutory declarations (SDs) calling for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be made prime minister.

Samsiah Ali lodged a police report yesterday after she received a WhatsApp message with images of the SDs that bore her signature and official stamp.

The SDs were allegedly made by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Samsiah said neither politician was listed in her ledger.

“Under the Commissioner for Oaths rules 2018, the deponents (persons who make a deposition or affidavit under oath) must be present when the SDs are signed off,” she explained when met at her office today.

“In this case, neither Muhyiddin nor Ahmad Zahid came to my office,” she added.

She also pointed out that any document that requires a commissioner’s stamp and signature cannot be submitted by a representative.

Samsiah said that apart from the fact she no longer used the stamp that appeared on the document, pieces of information were also missing.

Furthermore, the stamp, or common seal, appeared in the centre of the document, when it should be on the left hand side and bottom of the SD application duly notarised by the commissioner.

“In the document, ‘Kuala Lumpur’ was shortened to ‘K. Lumpur’. I would not have abbreviated the name of the city,” she said.

Based on these and several other discrepancies, she said, she was prompted to lodge a police report after consulting her lawyer Datuk M. S. Murthi.

Muhyiddin and Ahmad Zahid have denied that they wanted Anwar to take over from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad from July 2.

Muhyiddin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president, has ordered an investigation into the claims.

Ahmad Zahid wrote in his Facebook page that it was an attempt to taint his name as Umno leader. “All big decisions and stand taken by Umno are made (by us) as a team, not by me as an individual,” he wrote.

The pictures went viral on the heels of rumours that Anwar had collected the SDs of 149 MPs from various Pakatan Harapan parties as well as several from Umno, including Ahmad Zahid.

These SDs were allegedly in support of him taking over as prime minister immediately.

If that were true, it would give him a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Anwar is also alleged to have signed a document declaring his support for Muhyiddin to be deputy prime minister.

Mahathir has stated several times that he would pass the baton to Anwar.