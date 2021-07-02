Commissioner for Oaths offices allowed to operate under Phase One of PPN — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Commissioner for Oaths offices are allowed to operate during Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) except those under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) in a statement said the matter was decided by the National Security Council (MKN) after taking into account that the offices had an important role in providing support to real estate and banking sectors, as well as all matters relating to contracts and transactions.

He said court proceedings for criminal cases were also allowed during the same period, except for areas under EMCO.

“For civil cases, including tribunal cases, the proceedings are allowed to be held virtually including in the EMCO areas,” he said in a statement on the PPN and EMCO here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the government would enhance enforcement in terms of inspections on factories and business premises as too many violations of the rules and regulations as well as the standard operating procedures were reported.

Elaborating, Ismail Sabri said between June 25 and yesterday, 132,633 business premises, factories and workers’ hostels have been inspected, 726 of which were compounded and 75 were ordered to close.

He said yesterday alone, inspections were done on 2,719 factories, 15,981 business premises and 94 workers’ hostels and of the total, five factories, 10 business premises were ordered to close after being found to have violated the government’s instructions and SOP.

In the statement, Ismail Sabri also announced that the EMCO would be imposed on Malang anak Bada Longhouse, Sungai Bayan, Mukah, Sarawak, from Sunday to July 17 following the spike in Covid-19 cases in the locality.

He said the EMCO was also imposed on Jimat Jaya Sdn Bhd factory, Bukit Makmur industrial area and workers’ hostel at No 1, Jalan Seroja 3/2, Taman Seroja, Sungai Lalang, Kuala Muda, Kedah, as well as on two localities in Kota Belud, Sabah, namely Kampung Siasai Dundau and Kampung Pantai Emas.

Also to come under EMCO for the same period are Kampung Naruntung, Pitas, Sabah; Kampung Iban Kuala Nansang, Tawau, Sabah; Taman Nagasari, Mukim 6, Seberang Perai Tengah, Penang; and Kampung Babagon, Penampang, Sabah.

Meanwhile, he said the EMCO on Kampung Gusi Kinarut, Papar, Sabah, which initially scheduled to end today, has been extended to July 17.

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO on Semarak, Tawau, Sabah and Desa Rejang PPR flats in Kuala Lumpur will be ended at midnight tonight, while the EMCO on Kampung Pasir Putih PPRT flats in Putatan, Sabah will end tomorrow.

The EMCO on Gabriel Bujang anak Ikau Longhouse in Sungai Lepah, Tanjung Manis, Mukah, Sarawak, and Kampung Skim Pamalan, Keningau, Sabah, will end at midnight tomorrow ahead of schedule. — Bernama