Committee to be established over funds leakage in PDRM - Hamzah

KAJANG: A committee will be set up to investigate the leakage of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) funds as mentioned in the tabling of the Auditor General’s Report (AGR) Year 2019 Series One, yesterday, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today.

Without divulging further details on the committee, he said the establishment of the committee was a normal step taken by every ministry.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) will conduct an investigation on the matter and will study all the details of the audit report to see why there was a leak.

“The Secretary General of the Ministry Of Home Affairs will take further action on any of its agency that is mentioned in the audit report for violating the rules, not only PDRM,” he told a press conference in conjunction with the 230th Prison Day celebration at the Kajang Prison Headquarters, here.

Yesterday, the media reported AGR stating that PDRM was detected paying RM2.7 million for the replacement of photographic spare parts in excess of the set ceiling limit of RM209,964.

The payment for replacement parts used by the Criminal Investigation Department (D6) exceeded RM2.49 million from the set limit.

Apart from that, PDRM was also detected as having overpaid the monthly helicopter maintenance of RM105,875 for a period of 19 months even though it has been inactive for more than six months. — Bernama