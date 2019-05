SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan state government has set up a committee to investigate and check on the legality of a resort said to have been operating on the beach at Jalan Jelebu, here.

Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun (pix) said the committee chaired by State Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Villages Committee chairman Teo Kok Seong would also look into action that could be taken as the premises is located on a farm land belonging to several individuals.

“The resort built on private land has been operating for the past 10 years and its construction was not approved as it was built on agricultural land for commercial purposes ... it is also located on a slope which can be dangerous to visitors including foreign tourists.

“We have issued a notice and are waiting for the committee to propose ways to enable the resort to operate legally,“ he said yesterday. — Bernama