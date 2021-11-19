Committee to look into guidelines for former PM’s remuneration schedule

PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet today decided to establish a committee to look into guidelines under the Former Prime Minister’s Remuneration Schedule, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. (pix)

This comes in the wake of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s application for a plot of land for him to build a house in accordance with the provision under Act 237 of the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980.

Wan Junaidi, in a statement, said the Cabinet had in principle agreed to grant Najib’s request on the ground of his right under the law.

“However, I must stress that this decision is not final and is subject to further deliberation and final approval by the government,“ he said.

Wan Junaidi said the committee’s role was to review the proposed guidelines for the fulfilment of the request, including rates, conditions and maximum limits or quantum, for the provision of land and residential houses under the Former Prime Minister’s Remuneration Schedule, for future implementation.

A shouting match erupted in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday after Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz confirmed that the government was considering to reward Najib with a piece of land and home said to be worth RM100 million.

-Bernama