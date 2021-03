IPOH: The commotion during the Perak DAP Convention here yesterday occurred due to verbal exchanges among delegates, with nothing untoward happened, said Ipoh district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz.

He said the closed-door event at the Ipoh International Convention Centre was held in compliance with the prescribed standard operating procedures.

“Checks found that the total attendance met with the requirement on capacity of the hall. The commotion that occurred was in the form of verbal exchanges among delegates, but the situation was put under control without any untoward incidents,“ he said in a statement here today.- Bernama