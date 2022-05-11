Commotion breaks out at Tenom GE15 nomination centre: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has confirmed that there was a commotion at the 15th general election (GE15) candidate nomination centre at Dewan DSP Antanom, Tenom in Sabah.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said he was awaiting a detailed report from Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah on the matter.

“It is true that I am waiting for a report from the Sabah police Commissioner,“ he told Bernama today.

Earlier, a video on the incident went viral on social showing a commotion at the Dewan DSP Antanom for Tenom Parliamentary seat.

The incident was believed to have occurred when the supporters of Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) were dissatisfied over the rejection of the nomination form from the party’s Datuk Peter Anthony by the returning officer. - Bernama