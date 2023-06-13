Commotion over helicopter dropping off kid to school

SHAH ALAM: The commotion over a helicopter landing in the open area of Section U11 here to drop off a private school student in April, has been reported to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the helicopter landed for about 15 minutes on April 17 at around 8 am in an open area near Bukit Bandaraya in Section U11.

“Following the incident, a police report was made by the head of the Internal Security and Public Order Division of the Shah Alam District police headquarters where the case was classified as ‘Refer Other Agency’ to CAAM for further action on this case,” he said in a statement today.

He said this following a viral video on social media of the incident where a helicopter landed to drop off a student from a private school in Setia Eco Park Shah Alam. - Bernama