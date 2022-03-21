Communication equipment in flood-prone areas to be modified: Annuar

PASIR MAS: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) plans to modify some equipment from telecommunication substations that are in flood-prone areas so that they can be placed on higher grounds.

Its minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa said several measures had been drawn up to ensure there would be no disruption in communication, especially during floods.

“The ministry has received periodic reports of damaged substations and instructions have been issued for repairs to be carried out immediately.

“The government strives to ensure that communication problems, especially in rural areas, are resolved immediately to enable the people to obtain a good communication network,” he told reporters after handing over flood assistance to 150 residents of Kampung Serongga near Repek, here, today.

In another development, Annuar, who is one of the Covid-19 Quartet Ministers, urged the people of Kelantan, especially the senior citizens and those in the high-risk groups, to immediately get their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine jabs and booster shots.

“I hope community leaders in each area will play their roles in raising awareness among locals so that they will be open to being vaccinated, while several telecommunication companies, like Maxis, Celcom and Digi should send out messages on vaccines to their customers,” he said. — Bernama