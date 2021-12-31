Communication system for flood warnings in need of improvement

KUALA LUMPUR: The communication system for flood warnings needs to be improved to ensure information is channelled more efficiently and comprehensively.

Environment and Water Ministry (Kasa) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang (pix) said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob emphasised the matter during his visit to the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) today.

He said the prime minister wanted the warning delivery system to be more comprehensive and not be restricted to short message service (SMS) texts so that Malaysians can be aware of the real situation of floods in their area.

“The prime minister asked the ministry to improve the delivery system and not restrict it to just SMS texts, but also videos and real-time, so that Malaysians could be more aware of real flood situations.

“Currently, we receive SMS, but there are those who are complacent. This method will be improved so that Malaysians will be more conscious about what is really happening and make immediate preparations,” he said during a media conference at PRABN today.

Therefore, Zaini said that partnerships with the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, will be established to realise the matter.

He also advised the public to not take things easy and to maintain a high level of awareness should a flood warning be issued.

He urged the public to check the official INFOBANJIR JPS website to obtain the latest information on floods in affected areas.

Ismail Sabri had spent an hour earlier visiting the PRABN and listened to a briefing about the current situation of rivers in Malaysia.

-Bernama