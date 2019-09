KUALA PILAH: The 2020 Budget which will be tabled in Parliament on Oct 11 is hoped to focus more on the wellbeing of the people, said Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith (pix).

He said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government during its first year of administering the country has focused on prudent management to deal with the dumping of national debt left by the previous administration.

“We hope that in the second year, many things that are more important to the wellbeing of the people will be pursued by the PH government even though we are continuing to do so this year but there are still constraints due to the debt factor.

“I believe that the matter (debt) has been partially resolved and hope for next year, aspect such as of the wellbeing of the people, especially the rural community and the B40 group will be given priority,” he said this after closing the state-level public speaking programmes for schools, titled ‘‘Kalam Jamaie’’ and ‘’Kalam Sya’bi’’ here, today.

Asked on the proposals to be made by the ministry for the upcoming budget, Eddin Syazlee said it was too early for him to comment.

“I believe that every agency under the ministry will come up with specific recommendations as allocation needed for each agency. I hope we will not hear from the agencies under the ministry to face problem in terms of spending. This is also in terms of the wellbeing of the staff that we need to prioritise.

“I believe the Minister (Gobind Singh Deo) is very concerned about this issue and I am confident that this will be resolved in the coming years,“ he said. — Bernama