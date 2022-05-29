Communications, journalism courses in IPTs need to be reviewed

MALACCA: The modules for communications or journalism courses in higher learning institutions (IPTs) need to be reviewed to suit the demands of the industry, said Free Malaysia Today managing editor Jasbant Singh Partap Singh.

He said the modules needed to be improved in line with the rapid development of technology so as to ensure that the progress of a media organisation was not hampered by the amount of time taken to train new journalists.

“With the rapid changes in technology, you don’t need a huge camera or three to four people to cover an assignment. A skilful journalist can send written news reports, audio and video from a news scene using a smartphone. That’s the reality today.

“For traditional and social media in Malaysia to stay relevant, we need to master technology and the best place to start should be in IPTs. Communications and journalism courses should be reviewed to adapt to the needs of the industry,” he said.

He was speaking at the first session of the National Media Forum themed ‘Journalism in the Fourth Era of the Industrial Revolution: Challenges and Opportunities’, entitled ‘Understanding the Changing Media Landscape and New Model Journalism: Sustainability Challenges’ held in conjunction with the National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2022 here today.

Jasbant Singh is one of the three panellists at the forum alongside Mulia Media Group editor Azlan Jaafar and former Malaysiakini.com chief executive officer Premesh Chandran.

Meanwhile, Azlan said there was a need for an agreement to be reached to ensure content providers were paid appropriately when their content was used on search engine platforms such as Google.

“Everyday content providers will be looking at the number of page views. Even though the content is key, profit is also needed to ensure continuity of news production,” he said.

As such, he suggested that digital platforms such as Google be ‘forced’ to pay content providers for using their content on their websites, like what is being practised in Australia.

In the meantime, Premesh said cooperation among media organisations was important, especially in obtaining funds for the survival of the media industry in Malaysia.

“We have seen many companies that have had to change due to crisis, such as Utusan (Malaysia) and Malay Mail. So, there must be new ways to do business in this industry,” he said.

The HAWANA 2022 celebration themed ‘People’s Voice, National Aspiration’ will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob later today. — Bernama