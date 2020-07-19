Communications Minister suggests Malaysia, China should share communications technology

KUANTAN: The government encourages the sharing of technology with China, including communication and multimedia, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said although China was not known as a pioneer of new technologies, the country was among the most advanced in the innovation of technological applications at various levels.

“China’s ability to develop innovation is very fast. They learn from other more developed countries and are quick to innovate with the capabilities of their own people. We hope that in addition to doing business, we can also learn how it can be done here.

“We also want to introduce more Chinese companies, including in the field of telecommunications in Malaysia, because many large companies there are still unknown here, thus we will be able to open more business opportunities,“ he told reporters after attending the opening ceremony of the China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia (PUCM) here yesterday.

PUCM president Datuk Keith Li and Pahang PUCM advisor Datuk Seri Chong Chin Fung were also present.

Saifuddin, who is also Indera Mahkota MP said he also hoped that more large firms from China would choose to do business in Kuantan to create more employment opportunities in the area.

“We hope more (companies) will come here and we will try to help in terms of increasing the investments from China. In this regard, PUCM is an important development in our efforts to attract them here.

“In Pahang, we already have the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) and we can easily develop MCKIP more actively, because I think there is still a lot of room for development there,“ he said. - Bernama