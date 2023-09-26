Communications Ministry: 5G coverage in populated areas at 68.8% as of Aug 31

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 5,724 sites were developed by Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), comprising 68.8 per cent coverage of the populated areas as of Aug 31 2023, said Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix).

She said the implementation of 5G services is actively being carried out nationwide by DNB to ensure that the people will benefit faster from it.

“The government through the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) are actively implementing the National Digital Interconnection Plan (Jendela) to provide better Internet access in populated areas in the cities, rural and interior areas,” Teo said.

As of the second quarter of 2023, 1,996 new communication towers were completed and were operational out of the planned 3,830.

“The upgrading of 39,226 transmitters out of the planned 39,491, and 3,085,297 premises with fibre optic access out of the 4,189,525 planned premises have helped to increase the percentage of 4G coverage, she said when winding up the motion on the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review (12MP MTR) in Dewan Negara today.

She said to date, the percentage of 4G coverage in populated areas nationwide is 96.96 per cent. -Bernama