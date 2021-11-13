Community college grads urged to serve in rural areas, venture into entrepreneurship

IPOH: Community College graduates have been encouraged to serve the rural community and venture into the field of entrepreneurship in preparation for the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said the revolution involved industrial innovation and the society’s adaptation to new technologies as life now and in the future would be driven by robotic technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“As such, all higher educational institutions (IPT) in the country, including community colleges, must together take the opportunity to improve and add value to every course offered to students so as to meet market demand,” he said.

He said this in a recorded speech at the launching of the Perak State Community College Virtual Convention ceremony here today.

Saarani said the strengthening of the Empowerment of Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) System academic programme was very appropriate as it would help the country in shaping human capital towards the formation of new technologies so that graduates could face the challenges of Industrial Revolution 4.0 in the future.

As such, he hoped that graduates would not just focus on looking for employment opportunities in urban areas as the views and ideas from the younger generation in raising the quality of living in the country in the next 30 years were crucial in shaping the country’s progress.

“New ideas from our younger generation will be the pillar to raising the people’s quality of life in the future.

“I am confident and believe that graduates have been instilled with the knowledge, leadership, communications and management skills that are necessary to develop the human capital of the local community,” he said. — Bernama