Community internet centres to help entrepreneurs switch to digital platforms

KUANTAN: All 873 community internet centres (PIK) nationwide are ready to train and guide micro and small and medium traders and entrepreneurs who wish to switch to digital platforms to expand their businesses.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said all PIKs had full-time managers who could conduct training offline or online, depending on the suitability and skills of the entrepreneurs involved.

“We have modules from various e-commerce-related agencies that can be used. In addition to helping them familiarise themselves with digital platforms, we also want to see them grow in online businesses.

“More and more traders are turning to digital platforms, whether young entrepreneurs or traders who are beginning to realise the importance of online business as well as those who are starting to adopt this method due to the Covid-19 pandemic which makes business physically impossible,” he said.

Saifuddin, who is Indera Mahkota MP, was speaking to the media after launching the Pahang Entrepreneur Workshop: Digital Empowerment Programme organised virtually by MyNIC Berhad here today, which was also participated by its chairman Dr Mohamed Awang Lah and chief executive officer Datuk Hasnul Fadhly Hasan.

In this regard, Saifuddin hoped that more entrepreneurs would seize opportunities available to switch to online business, including the Small Entrepreneur Digitilisation Empowerment Programme (PUPUK) launched by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently, to realise the target of 800,000 micro entrepreneurs by 2025.

He also believes that more outreach programmes should be done to encourage potential entrepreneurs or traders to use digital platforms, adding that many have not done so due to a lack of trust in online transactions.

“The issue of cyber security is given a lot of focus and in general it (digital platform) is secure. CyberSecurity Malaysia also educates a lot about importance and rights in terms of cyber security, including business security,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Hasnul Fadhly hoped that more entrepreneurs and traders, especially from rural areas, would attend the workshop organised by MyNIC to expand their businesses, as some of them were unaware of the marketing potential provided on digital platforms.

He said among the factors that prevented entrepreneurs from switching to digital platforms was the perception that they require sophisticated websites, adding that on the contrary, it was more ‘straightforward’ to market their products to potential customers.

Hasnul Fadhly said MyNIC as the ‘registry’ of .MY domain names will also allow the domain to be used by entrepreneurs or traders who have successfully developed their products internationally. — Bernama