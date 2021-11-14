Community leaders serve as intermediaries between govt, citizens : Awang Tengah

LAWAS: Every village chief and community leader must play their part as intermediaries between ordinary Sarawakians and the state government, Sarawak deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan (pix) said.

He stressed that these community leaders acted as ‘bridges’ that connect the administration with the grassroots to ensure all development agendas and assistance prepared by the Sarawak government could be channeled directly to citizens.

He explained that community leaders have to be conscious of the needs and problems faced by citizens and report them to the government via departments and agencies for further assistance.

“It is the responsibility of community leaders to explain and ensure all government policies and assistance are delivered to citizens for their benefit. We don’t want those facing problems to continue to suffer.

“Community leaders must also be active and have complete data about their villages to allow us to identify villagers’ needs and the type of assistance that can be channeled,” he told Bernama after having a meeting with community leaders in Bukit Sari constituency in Lawas yesterday.

Awang Tengah stressed that the appointed community leaders have to undertake the responsibility, duties and trust placed on them by citizens.

He said community leaders also function as reference sources for citizens especially in disseminating accurate information about state government assistance and policies.

“They also need to prepare themselves with accurate information, as they need to explain the truth when there information is manipulated or slander occurs,” he added.

He said the Sarawak government has introduced various initiatives and assistance for Sarawakians, but they would not reap the benefits should community leaders fail to perform their duties and roles.

Awang Tengah, who is also state Urban Development and Natural Resource Minister II, said the state government always prioritises the welfare of community leaders to ensure that they can function well, and this includes a salary review.

Meanwhile, the Malay Pemanca of Lawas district, Rosli Majid said grassroots leaders need to work together to help the state government implement its development agenda and channel assistance to Sarawakians effectively.

-Bernama