Community pharmacists now among first phase recipients of Covid-19 vaccine

PUTRAJAYA: Community pharmacists are now included in the list of frontliners who will be vaccinated under the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) meeting held yesterday has agreed to include community pharmacists in Category 2 of the Guidelines to Determine List of Frontliners under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

The deicision was made following a request by the Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS) and Malaysian Community Pharmacy Guild, he said.

“It will benefit some 4,000 community pharmacists in Malaysia who will be vaccinated under the first phase (of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme),” Dr Adham said in a statement today.

Category 2 frontliners are those involved in the health sectors, defence agency as well as personnel of security forces and essential services. — Bernama