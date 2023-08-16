Community role in nurturing children

PETALING JAYA: While raising children and ensuring their education are the responsibility of parents, an educationist and a child psychologist have called on communities to create a nurturing and stimulating environment for children to excel.

“Do not put societal pressure on children that makes them feel they must prepare themselves in a certain way to be part of society,” said Taylor’s University senior education lecturer Revati Ramakrishnan.

“Instead, let’s work on minimising the gap between where they are now and where you expect them to be.”

Revati said children grow in nurturing and stimulating environments, especially in the context of communities. Establishing a relationship with their evolving community gives children a sense of belonging and helps them develop an identity.

“A good example of children developing their identity in the context of their community is when you ask a child to introduce himself.

“He will tell you his name, age, where he lives, who the members of his family are and what they like to do.”

Revati, who is also Early Childhood Care & Education Council (Malaysia) assistant secretary, said community in the context of children can be found through their families, kindergartens, daycare centre, or even the playground.

“Adults are also part of the environment from an emotional perspective. How we choose to engage with the child will influence his reaction and perception of the learning process.

“The network of people gained when children are young is instrumental in providing a supportive and enriching environment.”

Revati said there are a few key elements that make a nurturing and stimulating environment effective.

She added that the main element is the child himself. Child readiness is crucial for learning and development to take place. Next, is the environment that is kept clean, safe, and inviting. This will motivate children to explore and use the space.

“All these combined do not only influence the type of learning that takes place but also the impact of learning.”

Revati said the essence of education extends further than just academics.

“The end goal is to ensure that children are equipped with skills to succeed while transmitting basic cultural values which make them competent citizens.”

UCSI University head of child psychology Dr Saeid Motevalli said community involvement in raising children positively influences their social development.

“Community events encourage empathy and social skills, while collaboration between families, schools, and resources strengthen support.

“A stable environment for social growth is created through adapting to changing requirements, and it enhances the overall well-being of a child.”

Saeid said a research he conducted found notable differences in the growth of children, who experienced strong community involvement, compared with those with limited exposure.

“Children with autism spectrum disorder, who participated actively in communities, exhibited noticeable changes in their social, emotional and cognitive development.

“Their general well-being and growth can be improved by actively participating in community activities.”

Saeid said parents can use strength-based strategies to promote a child’s development and well-being via community participation.

“Encourage active engagement in a variety of pursuits, and continue to support independence and freedom of choice in children while fostering a feeling of community and purpose.”