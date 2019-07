PUTRAJAYA: The number of commuting accidents involving employees who are travelling to and from the workplace is showing a grave trend with an average of two deaths recorded daily, said Human Resource Minister M. Kula Segaran.

In 2018, he said there were 72,682 accidents reported to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) where 48% of the cases were commuting accidents.

“The figure is alarming because on the average, out of three occupational deaths reported to Socso in a day, two deaths are attributable to commuting accident, while one death is due to workplace accident,“ he said in his speech when launching Vision Zero Malaysia 2019 here today.

Kula Segaran said the manufacturing sector records the highest number of commuting accidents among motorcyclists.

“It is high time to change the ‘tidak apa’ attitude of the current generation towards accidents and occupational diseases,” he said, adding that all the relevant stakeholders should start educating the younger generation that “accidents are preventable and no single accident is acceptable”.

Commenting on Vision Zero, Kula Segaran said it is a transformational approach introduced by the International Social Security Association (Issa) to reduce workplace accidents and occupational diseases.

He said employers and employees in Malaysia must practise zero tolerance to risky behaviours that are the cause of accidents and workplace related diseases.

“Vision Zero should be practised at all levels and not focused solely at the employment sector.

“It must be practised within community such as schools and higher education institutions,“ he said, adding that till today, some 170 companies have participated in Vision Zero programmes. — Bernama