Companies continue to donate to support Malaysia’s Covid-19 battle

KUALA LUMPUR: From food and beverages to construction sectors, companies have continued to donate various aids to assist the country in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement today, Korean wellness and home appliance company, SK Magic said it has collaborated with the Korean Institution Graduates Alumni Association (Agiko), a group of Malaysian alumni from Korean educational institutions to supply and deliver support equipment to health screening stations.

The screening stations are located in Titiwangsa, Lembah Pantai, Kepong as well as Cheras, set up to help prevent overcrowding at government health facilities.

Additionally, SK Magic has also donated four portable air-conditioning units to each screening station, a total of 16 units, to provide some comfort to the tireless medical workers and the patients.

“We are only as strong as our most vulnerable. We are all in this together and we will get through this, together,” said SK Magic Malaysia managing director, Bruce Yu.

Meanwhile, Kenny Rogers Roasters (KRR) and Mamee Double-Decker Sdn Bhd has partnered up to contribute 100 sets of Seoul Sedap Chikin meals to medical front-liners at Pusat Kesihatan Lembah Pantai Kuala Lumpur.

“We want to let them know that they are not alone in this combat against Covid-19 and we stand together with them,” said Berjaya Roasters (M) Sdn Bhd senior marketing manager Kennie Thong.

KRR also recently delivered 900 sets of Kenny’s Quarter Meals to the medical front-liners at Hospital Sungai Buloh as part of their ongoing corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Meanwhile, Mah Sing Group Bhd, together with its corporate responsibility arm, Mah Sing Foundation (MSF), has donated 30,000 pieces of face masks to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to support its large-scale citywide sanitisation exercise to ensure the cleanliness and wellbeing of the local community.

The property developer said it has also contributed 20 units of heavy duty critical-care ventilators worth RM3.9 million to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

Mah Sing’s founder and group managing director, Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum said this is part of the group’s RM4.17 million pledge in support of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company is also donating personal protective equipment (PPE) for Johor government frontliners and 150,000 face masks to five government agencies. — Bernama