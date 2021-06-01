Companies have three days to get new Miti letters — PJ police

PETALING JAYA: Employees and companies in the essential service category allowed to operate during the total lockdown are given three days to obtain the latest permission letters from the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti).

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said after Thursday, police would begin to issue compounds to those who were still producing the old letters.

“This morning, we found that many people are still producing the old Miti letters. So, we hope they can make use of this three-day period to obtain new permission letters from the ministry,” he said after conducting spot checks at several factories here, today.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the permission letters issued by MITI during the Movement Control Order period previously are no longer applicable during the total lockdown and companies must make new applications.

Earlier, Mohamad Fakhrudin led the standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance operations at electronic and food processing factories in Kota Damansara and Kelana Jaya, in collaboration with the Petaling Jaya City Council.

He said eight premises under the manufacturing and service sectors were inspected during the operation and the authorities were satisfied with the level of SOP compliance at the premises involved.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Fakhrudin said all existing roadblocks at toll plazas and main roads in the district would be maintained with increased manpower.

Police would also mount 10 additional mobile roadblocks so as to ensure the people’s compliance with the SOP stipulated by the National Security Council, he said. — Bernama