PETALING JAYA: It is highly unlikely that transport operators and logistics companies are hoarding fuel due to cheaper prices as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz said to date, the association has not been informed of any cases of excessive buying of diesel and petrol following the drop in global oil price.

He added those involved in transporting goods also usually purchase their fuel in bulk directly from oil companies, which are already sold cheaper than the retail price.

“Although global oil prices have dropped significantly, these people will still not go to petrol stations to hoard fuel, because it is still cheaper to buy it directly from oil companies,” he said yesterday.

He was responding to questions on whether there have been any reports of transport operators taking advantage of the cheap fuel prices in recent weeks.

Currently, the retail prices of RON95 and RON97 are RM1.25 per litre and RM1.55 per litre respectively, while diesel retails at RM1.46 per litre.

Fuel prices have dropped across the board for six consecutive weeks in the country, with both RON95 and diesel costing markedly lower than the capped prices of RM2.08 and RM2.18.

Khairul Annuar said since the start of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18, petrol dealers have recorded up to 80% decline in sales.

He said while most of them are still able to operate, they are having difficulty covering the cost of doing business, particularly as fuel is being sold at a much lower rate now than when they purchased their stock.

Khairul Annuar added while the government’s move to announce a six-month moratorium on bank loans was commendable, many petrol companies operate on overdrafts.

An overdraft is an extension of credit from a lending institution that is granted when an account reaches zero, allowing the account holder to continue withdrawing money even when the account has no funds in it.

“The problem is the government did not announce any moratorium on this, nor exempt them from interest. More than half of us are actually operating on overdrafts.

“For now, many are forced to take loans to cover overdrafts. Even then, many of these loans are being rejected.”