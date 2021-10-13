Companies under tourism, culture subsector can operate without CIMS approval -MOTAC

KUALA LUMPUR: Effective immediately, companies and business premises under the tourism and culture subsector are now allowed to operate without having to apply for approval through the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS).

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) in a statement today said that they are, however, subject to the condition of having fully vaccinated employees strict standard operating procedures (SOP).

It said each company or business premises must also ensure that the number of employees does not exceed the maximum capacity allowed, and put on display a valid copy of the latest Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) certificate and business license.

MOTAC said a compound under Section 25 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342) can be issued to companies or business premises that failed to adhere to the condition.

“It is hoped that the industry will cooperate in ensuring compliance with SOPs and other government directives issued through the National Security Council (MKN) from time to time,” it said.- Bernama