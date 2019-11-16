Companies want govt to pay for paternity leave: Kula

IPOH: Employers in the private sector are willing to grant a seven-day paternity leave to workers if the government can bear their salary for that period, said Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran (pix).

He said this was the feedback received when the ministry held discussions with the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) as part of consultations with stakeholders on the proposal to implement a seven-day paternity leave for workers whose wives have just delivered.

Kula Segaran said the ministry was expected to table its recommendations to the Cabinet by next month the latest.

“We have received many complaints and objections because some want paternity leave while other parties do not agree to the suggestion.

“Nowadays, most newborns have jaundice and this requires close care by both parents. Furthermore, there are certain procedures to follow in registration of births and all this takes time,” he told reporters after delivering the keynote address at the Startup Festival 2019 in conjunction with the Perak International Expo 2019 here today.

On Nov 13, the Women’s Aid Organisation handed over a petition to the ministry asking for the implementation of a seven-day paternity leave in the private sector.

Meanwhile, Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the granting of seven-day paternity leave could help mothers cope with postpartum depression.

He said this matter should be given attention because women needed all the help and support they can get after giving birth.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the Somatom Definition Edge CT Scanner and Hospital Clinical Outcome at KPJ Ipoh Specialist Hospital here today. — Bernama