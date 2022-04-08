Company CEO among 8 detained over RM2.3 billion corruption case

PUTRAJAYA: A chief executive officer and owner of a company are among eight individuals detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate probe into a RM2.3 billion corruption case involving government-linked company (GLC) projects.

According to an MACC source, the individuals were alleged to have committed corruption involving projects belonging to the GLC between 2017 and 2021.

All of them were detained yesterday after turning up at the MACC headquarters, here, and the Sarawak MACC office to have their statement recorded.

Remand applications against the eight individuals were made at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court, here, and the Kuching Magistrate’s Court, Sarawak.

In Putrajaya, Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim issued a four-day remand order against the CEO and another individual while four others were remanded for five days.

In Kuching, Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkami allowed a five-day remand application against the company owner, and ordered an individual who is also a director of an engineering company to be remanded for two days.

Following their arrest, the source said MACC has frozen 12 company as well as individual accounts and seized 10 luxury vehicles, cash in various currencies, gold bars, luxury watches and luxury handbags.

MACC senior director of investigations Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama