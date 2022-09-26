Company director accused of falsifying documents related to PenjanaKerja funds

KUALA TERENGGANU: A company director pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of falsifying documents related to the Employment Recruitment Incentives Programme (PenjanaKerjaya) funds two years ago.

Ezza Suria Muda, 37, was charged with falsifying the documents containing a list of names of her company’s employees with the intention that the forged documents be used to deceive.

She was accused of committing both offences at Akademi Binaan Malaysia Wilayah Timur in Hulu Terengganu on Nov 3 and 23, 2020.

The charge, framed under Section 468 of the Penal Code, carries a prison sentence of up to seven years and a fine if convicted.

Judge Dazuki Ali allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety and ordered her to surrender her passport to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and for her to report to the nearest MACC office every month.

The case remention is set for Oct 18 for the submission of documents.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Yasmin Salleh while the accused was represented by lawyer Datuk Syed Azimal Amir. - Bernama