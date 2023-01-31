Company director arrested for bribery with paid vacation

PUTRAJAYA: A company director was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday after he allegedly gave bribes in the form of an expenses-paid trip abroad with flight tickets worth more than RM40,000.

According to a MACC source, the man in his late 40s was arrested at the MACC headquarters here yesterday after he is believed to have bribed several officers of a technology-related security agency as inducement in return for securing work contracts for his company.

According to the source, several officers of the security agency are also suspected of colluding with the company director in awarding contracts to several companies between 2015 and 2020.

MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, who confirmed the arrest of the company director when contacted today, said the case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama