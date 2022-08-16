Company director charged with corruption of RM1.1m in connection with PDRM’s tender

SHAH ALAM: A company owner was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of corruption, amounting to RM1.1 million, for helping a company to secure a tender by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in 2019.

On both charges, Mohd Shazwan Shaharuddin, 37, was charged with corruptly accepting for himself RM1.1 million in gratification from an employee of SR Express (M) Sdn Bhd, Ukasyah Amiruddin, 33, for helping the company to secure a tender to supply, process, print and post PDRM summons notices.

The offence was allegedly committed at a bank in Setia Alam, near here on Dec 23 and 31, 2019.

The charges, framed under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 of the law, provides for an imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000 or whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Judge Rozilah Salleh allowed him bail of RM55,000 with two sureties for both charges. He was also ordered to report himself at the nearest MACC office one a month.

The court set Sept 20 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Noralis Mat prosecuted, while Mohd Shazwan was represented by lawyer Ridha Abdah Subri. - Bernama