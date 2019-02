KUALA LUMPUR: A director of a car company pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today of criminal breach of trust involving the sale of a car valued at RM411,370, two years ago.

Kelvin Tong Teng Hoe, 34, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before judge Datuk Zainal Abidin Kamarudin.

The accused was charged, as an agent entrusted by the Faigam Tuning Pit Company to sell a M6 model BMW car priced at RM411,370, with committing breach of trust by dishonestly selling the car without the consent and knowledge of the owner and failing to hand over the proceeds from the sale to the company.

Tong was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code with committing the offence at the Federal Territory Road Transport Department in Setapak here on Aug 1, 2017, which provides for a maximum jail sentence of 20 years and whipping as well as fine, if found guilty.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Nurul Khairiyah Samsudin did not offer bail but Tong, who was represented by counsel Salehudin Salleh, appealed for it to be allowed, citing that he was the family’s sole breadwinner.

The court allowed bail of RM15,000 in one surety with an additional condition that he has to report to the nearest police station each month, and set April 3 for re-mention of the case. — Bernama