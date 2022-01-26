Company director charged with falsifying documents when applying for licence renewal

KUALA LUMPUR: A director of an engineering company was charged in the Sessions Court here today with falsifying documents in the company’s application for renewal of a license from an oil and gas company four years ago.

Mohd Yusof Ab Rahman, 55, of Aker Engineering Malaysia, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Judge Azura Alwi.

Mohd Yusof was alleged to have used as genuine a document namely, the Annual Return Of A Company Having A Share Capital - Aker Engineering Malaysia Sdn Bhd Year 2017’, dated May 19, 2017 which was attached as a supporting document in the company’s application for renewal of the Standardized Work & Equipment Categories (SWEC) license to an oil and gas company.

The document stated that the accused was not a trustee of Aker Engineering Malaysia Sdn Bhd to apply for the SWEC license renewal through Enterprise Buyer Portal, whereby he had reason to believe that the document was false as he was in fact a trustee of the company.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Petronas Twin Towers here on April 26, 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code (Act 574) and is punishable under Section 465 of the same code.

Mohd Yusof faced an imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both, if found guilty.

He was allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety and the court set Feb 25 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission Law Chin How prosecuted, while lawyer S. Devanandan represented Mohd Yusof. — Bernama