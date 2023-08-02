Company director charged with offering RM50,000 bribe to police officer

SHAH ALAM: A director of a construction company was charged in the Sessions Court here today on two counts of offering and giving a bribe to a senior police officer last week.

On the first count, Keh Teck Chuan, 53, was alleged to have corruptly offered a bribe of RM50,000 to the 39-year-old police officer, who is with the Department of Internal Security and Public Order of the Selangor Police as an inducement to not take action against him for possessing subsidised diesel without a license.

He was also charged with giving a bribe of RM50,550 to the same police officer.

Both offences were allegedly committed in a warehouse in Kampung Telok Gong, Port Klang, dekat sini t 11 pm and 11.10 last Feb 1.

The charges were framed under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Judge Norazlin Othman allowed him bail of RM40,000 on both charges and also ordered him to report himself at the MACC office once a month.

She set March 9 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC, Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin, prosecuted, while Keh was represented by lawyer Regine Sin Yoke Gen. - Bernama