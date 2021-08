KUALA LUMPUR: A 33-year-old company director who tried to obtain a Datukship lost over RM400,000 after being fleeced by a conman who offered to secure the title for him.

Kuala Lumpur police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) chief ACP Mohd Mahidisham Ishak said today that the victim lodged a police report alleging that on March 28 he received a call from a man who claimed that Istana Negara intends to award the director with the Seri Utama Mahkota Wilayah which carries the Datuk Seri Utama title.

He said the victim was also told that the palace will also present him with a five-acre plot of land.

Mohd Mahidisham said the victim then met up with the man at a restaurant near Istana Negara and handed him his personal particulars and documents related to his company.

He said about a week later, the conman told the director to deposit RM9,400 into a bank account.

Mohd Mahidisham said thereafter, between April and June, the conman demanded for more payments where the victim deposited about RM247,000 into another bank account and handed over another RM150,000 in cash to him.

“After making the payments, the victim became suspicious and decided to check further on a company bank account given by the man. He realised he was cheated on learning the company was not registered under the Registrar of Societies. The victim lost a total of RM406,400. We are investigating the case for cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code.” he said.

Mohd Mahidisham advised the public to be cautious when dealing with those offering to secure such titles and to use legitimate channels to obtain such awards.