Company director claims trial to submitting false documents worth nearly RM3m

KUALA LUMPUR: A director of a rubber manufacturing company pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court today to four counts of submitting false documents to Grant Thornton Malaysia PLT over a non-existent sale of used machines totalling nearly RM3 million, two years ago.

Wong Ping Kiong, 60, the director for Goodway Rubber Industries Sdn Bhd pleaded not guilty to all the charges which were read out before Judge Suzana Hussin.

According to the first charge, the woman allegedly submitted the GIIB Rubber Debit Note document dated Dec 30, 2019, amounting to RM2.95 million to Grant Thornton Malaysia’s audit manager Tam Siew Ping containing false information regarding the sale of six units of used machines that did not take place which was intended to deceive the company.

For the second to fourth charges, Wong is accused of the same offence involving another document containing the permission granted to Goodway Rubber Industries Sdn Bhd for the disposal of the same used machines that did not take place.

She is accused of committing the offence at Grant Thornton Malaysia’s office at Sheraton Imperial Court, Jalan Sultan Ismail here between January and February 2021 under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which is punishable under Section 24 (2) of the same act that provides an imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the false details or RM10,000 whichever is higher, upon conviction.

At the same court, another director of the company, Tai Boon Wee, 63, pleaded not guilty to three charges of colluding with Wong to commit the offence at the same location and date.

The charges were framed under Section 28(1)(c) of the MACC Act 2009, read together with Section 8 of the same act, punishable under Section 24(2) of the act which carries an imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the false information or RM10,000 whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Law Chin How offered bail of RM100,000 for all charges for each of the accused and requested their passports to be surrendered to the court.

Lawyer Amer Hamzah, representing both the accused, pleaded for a lower bail on the grounds that both clients cooperated fully with MACC throughout the investigation, adding that they were not a flight risk.

“They are directors of the company and have an interest in clearing their names from these charges. I will also submit a representation to the Attorney General’s Department soon,“ he said.

Wong and Tai were allowed bail of RM60,000 and RM50,000 with one surety each and ordered to surrender their passports as well as report to the MACC office once a month.

The court also fixed Feb 28 for mention. - Bernama