Company, director fined RM10,000 each for selling uncertified communication equipment

PETALING JAYA: A company and its director were fined RM10,000 each or in default four months’ jail by the Sessions Court here today on two counts of possessing and selling two units of communication equipment that were not certified by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Judge Jamaludin Mat meted out the fine on LC Marketing Network Media Sdn Bhd and its director, Chen Kaiyi, 37, after maintaining their guilty plea when the charges were read to them in Mandarin.

Today’s proceeding was to hear the facts of the case and sentencing after both pleaded guilty on April 4.

The court also ordered that all the case items be handed over to the investigating officer for forfeiture to MCMC.

LC Marketing Network and Chen were charged with possessing and selling two units of wireless media players of the TX3 mini-L and TX6-H models which were not certified, at KS-01, Digital Mall, Seksyen 14, here, at 12.57 pm, June 26, 2020 and at 11 am, May 14, 2021.

The charges were framed under Regulation 16 (1)(b) and 16(3) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000, and punishable under Regulation 37, which carries a maximum fine of RM100,000 or up to six years’ imprisonment or both, upon conviction.

MCMC prosecution officer, Nur Nazhzilah Mohammad Hashim conducted the prosecution while the accused were represented by lawyer Jay Moy Wei Juin. - Bernama