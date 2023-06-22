Company director fined RM50,000 for making false Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 claims

KUALA LUMPUR: A labour supply company director was today fined RM50,000 by the Sessions Court here for submitting false documents to Social Security Organisation (Socso) to claim incentive under Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 amounting to RM31,200.

Judge Suzana Hussin passed the sentence on S.Ratah, 54, after she pleaded guilty to an optional charge and ordered the woman to serve two months jail if she fails to pay the fine.

According to the charge, Ratah as the owner of Star Skill Sdn Bhd had used false documents namely the Employee Verification Form for company dated May 3 and 6 2021 amounting to RM31,200 involving 12 non-employees of the company.

The woman was accused of committing the offence at Wisma Perkeso, Jalan Tun Razak, Kampung Baru here, around May 2021, under Section 471 of the Penal Code and can be punished under Section 465 of the same code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine or both .

Based on the facts of the case, on May 3 and 6 2021, Ratah submitted a confirmation form for new employees to obtain assistance from Socso under the Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 programme, while the 12 individuals in the list of employees named in the document are not Star Skill employees.

There were no glove supply for packing and all 12 individuals involved did not receive wages as claimed in the incentive.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy public prosecutor, Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry requested a fine of RM50,000 as a lesson to the accused and the community not to commit the same offence.

“A fine of RM50,000 should be given to the accused because many such offences have occurred and have been prosecuted in the Kuala Lumpur Court and other states,“ he said.

Lawyer Shamani Nadeson represented the accused asking for a lower sentence because her client had health problems.-Bernama